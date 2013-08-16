FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's F&N unit makes top bid in state land sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 16, 2013 / 12:16 AM / in 4 years

Singapore's F&N unit makes top bid in state land sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The property arm of Singapore’s Fraser and Neave put in the top bid of S$924 million ($725 million) for a commercial site at a government land sale, the highest amount offered for state land since May 2011, the Business Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The bid by F&N unit Frasers Centrepoint works out to S$1,112.44 per square foot based on the maximum amount of built-up space permitted, which means the breakeven cost for the development is likely to be around S$2,000 per square foot.

The price offered by Frasers Centrepoint at the sale on Thursday is in line with current market prices.

Business Times quoted Frasers Centrepoint Group CEO Lim Ee Seng as saying he was comfortable with the bid, although it was nearly 20 percent above the next highest bid.

$1 = 1.2744 Singapore dollars Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.