FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singaporean fund manager Fullerton to set up London office
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Singaporean fund manager Fullerton to set up London office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Singapore’s state investment agency’s fund management arm, Fullerton, is to open an office in London to build up its business with European investors, Britain’s finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Fullerton Fund Management, which specialises in Asian and emerging markets and manages about S$12 billion ($9.45 billion) in assets, cited Britain’s initiative, launched last year, to improve tax and regulatory competitiveness as a major draw.

“Our choice to establish in the UK reflects the UK’s strengths as a hub for asset management, and we have noted the improvements that have been made as part of the UK’s Investment Management Strategy,” Chief Executive Manraj Sekhon said.

Britain’s asset management industry is the second-biggest in the world after the U.S., representing some 5.2 trillion pounds ($8.7 trillion) in assets under management, according to trade body, the Investment Management Association.

Fullerton’s London office will be its first outside Asia and the UK finance ministry said it will apply soon for a licence from regulatory, the Financial Conduct Authority.

Finance minister George Osborne said the move represented a further sign that Britain is seen by overseas investors as “open for business”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.