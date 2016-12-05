FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Platts to lower sulphur in benchmark gasoil to 10ppm from 2018
December 5, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 9 months ago

Platts to lower sulphur in benchmark gasoil to 10ppm from 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oil pricing agency Platts said on Monday that it will lower the sulphur content of its benchmark gasoil assessment in Singapore and the Middle East to 10ppm from the current 500ppm from Jan. 2, 2018.

The lower sulphur specification reflects changing supply and demand trends across the regions, as well as that global waterborne diesel trade is predominantly maximum 10ppm sulphur diesel, Platts said in a note to subscribers posted on its website. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

