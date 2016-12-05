UPDATE 2-Platts to lower sulphur in benchmark gasoil to 10ppm from 2018
* Change to reflect global shift towards cleaner diesel standards
SINGAPORE Dec 5 Oil pricing agency Platts said on Monday that it will lower the sulphur content of its benchmark gasoil assessment in Singapore and the Middle East to 10ppm from the current 500ppm from Jan. 2, 2018.
The lower sulphur specification reflects changing supply and demand trends across the regions, as well as that global waterborne diesel trade is predominantly maximum 10ppm sulphur diesel, Platts said in a note to subscribers posted on its website. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)
* Change to reflect global shift towards cleaner diesel standards
OSLO, Dec 5 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle aims to order more aircraft from producers Boeing and Airbus after its Irish subsidiary received long-awaited flying rights from U.S. authorities, the company's Chief Executive told Reuters.
* Bombardier to supply 52 additional commuter trains to STIF and SNCF