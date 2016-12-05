(Adds details)
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE Dec 5 Oil price agency Platts plans
to lower the sulphur content of its benchmark gasoil assessment
in Singapore and the Middle East from January 2018, the company
said on Monday.
Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc, will lower the
sulphur specification in its benchmark gasoil assessment from
500 parts per million (ppm) of sulphur to 10 ppm, it said in a
note to subscribers.
"The lower sulphur specifications reflect changing supply
and demand trends across the regions, as well as the fact that
global waterborne diesel trade is now predominantly maximum 10
ppm, known as ultra-low sulphur diesel," it said in the note.
As vehicle use grows globally, with Asia accounting for most
of the gains, the movement towards cleaner fuel standards to cap
sulphur emissions has gathered pace. Newly built refineries are
also producing cleaner fuels in larger volumes.
The change will take effect from January 2, 2018 for its
free-on-board (FOB) Singapore, Middle East and Korea gasoil
assessments, the company said.
The change will apply to major oil contracts in Asia, which
use the Platts' assessments as a pricing basis, traders said.
The change will also be applied to its derivatives
assessments, Platts said.
