By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE Dec 5 Oil price agency Platts plans to lower the sulphur content of its benchmark gasoil assessment in Singapore and the Middle East from January 2018, the company said on Monday.

Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc, will lower the sulphur specification in its benchmark gasoil assessment from 500 parts per million (ppm) of sulphur to 10 ppm, it said in a note to subscribers.

"The lower sulphur specifications reflect changing supply and demand trends across the regions, as well as the fact that global waterborne diesel trade is now predominantly maximum 10 ppm, known as ultra-low sulphur diesel," it said in the note.

As vehicle use grows globally, with Asia accounting for most of the gains, the movement towards cleaner fuel standards to cap sulphur emissions has gathered pace. Newly built refineries are also producing cleaner fuels in larger volumes.

The change will take effect from January 2, 2018 for its free-on-board (FOB) Singapore, Middle East and Korea gasoil assessments, the company said.

The change will apply to major oil contracts in Asia, which use the Platts' assessments as a pricing basis, traders said.

The change will also be applied to its derivatives assessments, Platts said.