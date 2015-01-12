FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GIC selling $95 mln stake in Indonesian property firm-IFR
January 12, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

GIC selling $95 mln stake in Indonesian property firm-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is selling as much as $95 million worth of shares in Indonesian property firm Pakuwon Jati, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet.

A spokeswoman for GIC confirmed the stake sale, adding the block sale is part of its “regular rebalancing activities for its overall portfolio.”

GIC is estimated to have assets worth over $300 billion.

GIC is selling 2.36 billion shares in Pakuwon Jati for a maximum of 1.2 trillion rupiah ($95.3 million), IFR said, citing a term sheet.

The sheet calls it a “cleanup trade”, which means GIC is selling its entire stake in the company.

The property company’s shares are being sold in a price range of between 478 and 494 rupiah, which represent a discount of between 5 and 8.1 percent to the stock’s last traded price of 520 rupiah, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

UBS is the sole bookrunner for the deal, the sheet said.

$1 = 12,595.0000 rupiah Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR and Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Holmes

