August 15, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Singapore July private home sales down 34.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 34.1 percent in July compared with a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed that developers sold 1,091 units last month, compared with 1,655 units in July 2015.

The level of sales more than doubled, however, from the 536 units that were sold in June.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
