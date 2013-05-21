FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore may give Indonesian banks more access in boost to DBS
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 4 years

Singapore may give Indonesian banks more access in boost to DBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank said on Tuesday it is exploring the possibility of giving Indonesian banks greater access to the city-state’s market, in a move that may help Southeast Asia’s largest bank DBS Group get majority control of Bank Danamon.

Its announcement follows Indonesia’s central bank’s approval of a long-delayed bid by Singapore’s DBS to buy up to 40 percent of Danamon.

The Singapore central bank said it and Indonesia’s central bank were exploring further access into each other’s markets. “In the case of Indonesian banks in Singapore, this will be by way of a broader provision of financial services, both in wholesale banking and to, for example, Indonesian students and work permit holders in Singapore,” it said.

Reporting by Kevin Lim. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.