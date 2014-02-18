Singapore banks to stop setting Indonesia FX reference rate

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Banks in Singapore are to stop setting a reference rate for the Indonesian rupiah, the local banking and foreign exchange associations said on Tuesday, eight months after 20 banks were censured for trying to rig benchmark rates in the city-state.

Singapore’s foreign exchange market came under pressure last year after the central bank found 133 traders had tried to manipulate borrowing and currency rates, some of which were used to price derivatives linked to other Southeast Asian currencies.

The move came against a backdrop of a global crackdown on rate-rigging, that started with the Libor scandal in 2010 and has since spread to the foreign exchange and commodity markets. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Jon Boyle)