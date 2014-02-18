FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore banks to stop setting Indonesia FX reference rate
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 18, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore banks to stop setting Indonesia FX reference rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Banks in Singapore are to stop setting a reference rate for the Indonesian rupiah, the local banking and foreign exchange associations said on Tuesday, eight months after 20 banks were censured for trying to rig benchmark rates in the city-state.

Singapore’s foreign exchange market came under pressure last year after the central bank found 133 traders had tried to manipulate borrowing and currency rates, some of which were used to price derivatives linked to other Southeast Asian currencies.

The move came against a backdrop of a global crackdown on rate-rigging, that started with the Libor scandal in 2010 and has since spread to the foreign exchange and commodity markets. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.