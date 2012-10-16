Jefferies to open Singapore operations, build energy, forex team

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group Inc is to start up an energy hub in Singapore after it got a capital markets services license for futures trading from the island state’s government, it said on Tuesday.

The bank is looking to build out its Singapore operations into a team of ten, spread across energy and foreign exchange, London-based Marc Bailey, president of Jefferies Bache, told Reuters.

“We’re very strong in energy and we see Singapore very much as an energy hub. We’re looking to progress the energy story in Singapore,” he said. “Now we’ve got the licence there is no reason why we can’t look to do that immediately.”

Since the acquisition of Prudential Bache in 2011, Jefferies has built on its listed derivatives team in Asia. The Singapore office will be Jefferies’ second hub in the region as it beefs up its position in commodities. It already has 11 staff in Hong Kong focusing on London Metal Exchange business.

Jefferies became a ring dealing member of the LME this year after muscling up in metals by poaching staff from rival Newedge and snapping up floor traders from Natixis after the French bank pulled out of metals brokerage.