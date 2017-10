SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Keppel Corp Ltd, the world’s largest rig builder, said on Monday it has secured three conversion contracts with an initial total value of S$103 million ($81.95 million).

The contracts are from PTSC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Perenco Group and BC Petroleum Sdn Bhd, Keppel said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2569 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)