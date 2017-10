SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Singapore’s oil and gas services provider Kreuz Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it has won a series of contracts worth about $142 million.

The contracts are from parent Swiber Holdings Ltd for subsea installation works and an unnamed third-party for remotely operated vehicle services. The work is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2013, Kreuz said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)