CORRECTED-Singapore cuts supply in first-half 2016 land sales programme

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Singapore government has cut the amount of land it plans to sell in the first half of next year, the Ministry of National Development said in a statement, as property prices remain subdued.

Its revised programme will comprise four sites on the confirmed list, which will be launched for sale on set dates, and 12 sites on the reserve list, which will be put up for tender when a developer has offered an acceptable price.

Together, the sites can accommodate up to 7,420 homes and 272,600 square metres (sqm) of commercial space.

