Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew still in intensive care, health improves slightly

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The health condition of Singapore’s first prime minister and the man widely credited with the city-state’s economic success, Lee Kuan Yew, has improved slightly though he remains on mechanical ventilation, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday.

“Lee Kuan Yew’s condition has improved slightly. He remains sedated and on mechanical ventilation in the ICU (intensive care unit),” the statement read, adding that Lee was continuing with his antibiotics.

Lee, who turned 91 last September, was admitted to hospital on Feb. 5 with severe pneumonia.