Singapore Jan bank lending up 0.4 pct from Dec
#Credit Markets
February 29, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Jan bank lending up 0.4 pct from Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 0.4 percent in January from December, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Bank lending in the city-state was S$422.1 billion ($337.06 billion) last month, up from S$420.4 billion in December. Bank lending rose 28 percent in January from a year earlier.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$132.7 billion in January from S$131.1 billion in December.

Singapore banks have seen strong loan growth in recent months, helped by market share gains in areas such as trade finance as European banks reduce their emerging markets exposure.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2523 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)

