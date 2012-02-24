Singapore Hot Stocks-COSCO falls on result, weak outlook

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shares of COSCO Corp Singapore Ltd fell as much as 5.3 percent to a three-week low after the Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder reported a 44 percent drop in full-year net profit and analysts forecast a challenging outlook.

By 0313 GMT, COSCO shares were down 3.7 percent at S$1.185, while the Straits Times Index was flat.

CIMB Research said in a report that COSCO made a further S$74.7 million ($59.5 million) provision in its fourth quarter for higher cost inputs as well as learning curve costs, as the firm undertook new products -- drillships, jack-up rigs and tender rigs.

With another new product, a pipelay vessel, to be built in 2012, more provisions may be inevitable, CIMB said.

“We believe margins for shipbuilding could succumb to rising costs and lower contract values, as orders from 2009-10 are now executed. The shipbuilding order pipeline remains foggy given overcapacity in all segments,” it said and retained its underperform rating on COSCO.

For COSCO's results, click: r.reuters.com/byn76s ($1 = 1.2560 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)