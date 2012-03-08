FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-RESEARCH ALERT-OCBC cuts Ezion's price target to S$1.05
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 8, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 6 years ago

RPT-RESEARCH ALERT-OCBC cuts Ezion's price target to S$1.05

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to more subscribers)

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - OCBC Investment Research cut its price target for Singapore’s oil and gas services firm Ezion Holdings Ltd to S$1.05 from S$1.18 while maintaining its buy rating on the company.

By 0102 GMT, the company’s shares gained 1.7 percent to S$0.885 after having risen 31.8 percent since the start of the year.

STATEMENT:

OCBC said Ezion’s $65.7 million four-year charter contract to provide a liftboat to a Chinese state-linked power generation enterprise will contribute $9.4 million in net profit per year.

The brokerage said because the vessel would be built in a Chinese yard, “there would be varying degrees of execution risk” as Chinese yards have little track record in building liftboats.

“Should there be a delay in delivery, the compensation obtained from the yard may or may not be sufficient to cover Ezion’s penalty towards the customer of the charter contract,” OCBC said.

OCBC added it tweaked its earning per share estimates for Ezion to account for the new contract and the recent placement of new shares, reducing its fair value estimates for the company. ($1=S$1.25) (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.