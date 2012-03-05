Singapore Hot Stocks-Federal down, enters SGX watch list

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore’s Federal International (2000) Ltd fell as much as 15 percent to the lowest since January after the oil and gas equipment firm said it will be placed on the watch list of the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

SGX places companies on its watch list if a firm reports pre-tax losses for three straight years and its average daily market value is less than S$40 million ($32 million) over the last 120 market days on which trading was not suspended or halted.

Federal will be included on SGX’s watch list with effect from Monday. By 10:18 a.m. (0218 GMT), Federal shares were down 13 percent at S$0.04.

Federal said SGX would delist it or suspend trading in its shares with a view to delisting it if the company fails to meet the bourse’s requirements within 24 months from Monday. ($1 = 1.2511 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)