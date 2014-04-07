FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore index edges down; Annica shares plunge
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 7, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore index edges down; Annica shares plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - Singapore shares fell at the start of the week, echoing broader Asian markets despite encouraging U.S. jobs data on Friday that showed a recovery in the world’s largest economy.

The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.5 percent to 3,196, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent.

Noble Group Ltd was the worst performer on the index, edging down 3.5 percent at to S$1.235, shedding some of the gains it posted last week. Last Wednesday China’s biggest grain trader COFCO Corp said it plans to buy a majority stake in the Singapore-listed commodities firm’s agribusiness for an initial $1.5 billion.

Among small caps, shares of Annica Holdings Ltd plunged 40 percent to an all-time low of 0.009 after the company said late Friday it was the subject of a probe by Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department for possible trading irregularities.

The company is the latest in a series of penny stock firms that saw their share prices plummet after being investigated by the CAD on possible breaches of the Securities and Futures Act. (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.