FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RESEARCH ALERT-DMG raises Ezion target to S$1.17
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 24, 2012 / 1:51 AM / in 6 years

RESEARCH ALERT-DMG raises Ezion target to S$1.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - DMG & Partners raised its target price for Singapore’s oil and gas services firm Ezion Holdings Ltd to S$1.17 from S$1.00 and kept its buy rating.

By 0140 GMT, shares of Ezion were 2.1 percent lower at S$0.94, and have surged 42 percent since the start of the year.

STATEMENT:

DMG has raised its net profit estimates for Ezion in 2012 and 2013 by 15 percent and 9 percent respectively, partly to reflect three new service rig projects it secured.

Ezion said on Thursday it plans to raise net proceeds of about S$95 million through a placement of 110,000 shares at S$0.88 each.

“Following the share placement, we expect to see some weakness in the share price but believe Ezion can continue to deliver impressive EPS (earnings per share) growth,” DMG said in a report. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.