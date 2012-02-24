FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RESEARCH ALERT-CIMB upgrades CWT to outperform
#Hot Stocks
February 24, 2012 / 2:07 AM / 6 years ago

RESEARCH ALERT-CIMB upgrades CWT to outperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - CIMB has upgraded Singapore’s logistics firm CWT Ltd to outperform from underperform and raised its target price to S$1.53 from S$0.93.

By 0158 GMT, shares of CWT were 2.3 percent higher at S$1.125 and have risen about 14 percent so far this year.

STATEMENT:

CWT said its fourth quarter net profit nearly tripled to S$22 million from a year ago, helped by contributions from a newly acquired subsidiary dealing in commodities marketing and supply chain.

“CWT’s diversification efforts bore fruit in 2011. Softer earnings from logistics were held up by strong metals trading, engineeringand defence logistics operations,” CIMB said in a report.

CIMB said it expects CWT’s earnings to be supported by larger freight forwarding accounts, contributions from new warehouses and increased engineering earnings. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

