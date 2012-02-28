Singapore Hot Stocks-Golden Agri falls on weak Q4, broker downgrades

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources Ltd dropped as much as 4 percent to a one-month low after it posted a fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, prompting some brokerages to downgrade its rating.

By 0105 GMT on Tuesday, Golden Agri’s shares were 2.7 percent lower at S$0.73 with over 22.3 million shares changing hands, making it the most actively traded stock by value.

Golden Agri Resources said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 36 percent to $748 million from a year ago, hurt by higher fertiliser costs and export tax, as well as a fall in output of palm oil products.

CIMB Research and OCBC Investment Research downgraded the stock to neutral and hold, respectively, citing weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

“A more challenging operating environment in China offset our short-term bullish view on crude palm oil prices,” said CIMB in a report.

OCBC Investment Research also cut its target price for Golden Agri to S$0.77 from S$0.82. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)