FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Hot Stocks-Golden Agri falls on weak Q4, broker downgrades
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 28, 2012 / 1:20 AM / in 6 years

Singapore Hot Stocks-Golden Agri falls on weak Q4, broker downgrades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources Ltd dropped as much as 4 percent to a one-month low after it posted a fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, prompting some brokerages to downgrade its rating.

By 0105 GMT on Tuesday, Golden Agri’s shares were 2.7 percent lower at S$0.73 with over 22.3 million shares changing hands, making it the most actively traded stock by value.

Golden Agri Resources said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 36 percent to $748 million from a year ago, hurt by higher fertiliser costs and export tax, as well as a fall in output of palm oil products.

CIMB Research and OCBC Investment Research downgraded the stock to neutral and hold, respectively, citing weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

“A more challenging operating environment in China offset our short-term bullish view on crude palm oil prices,” said CIMB in a report.

OCBC Investment Research also cut its target price for Golden Agri to S$0.77 from S$0.82. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.