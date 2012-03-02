RESEARCH ALERT-DMG ups Indofood Agri price target to S$2.42

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - DMG & Partners Securities raised its share price target for Singapore-listed palm oil firm Indofood Agri Resources (IFAR) to S$2.42 from S$1.93 while keeping its buy rating unchanged.

IFAR has a quarter of a million hectares of oil palm estates and refineries in Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer. It also has rubber plantations and sugar mills in the Southeast Asian country.

By 0254 GMT, IFAR shares were up 1.3 percent at S$1.615. Its share price has risen 26 percent since the start of the year.

STATEMENT:

DMG said IFAR’s fourth quarter core earnings, which fell 25 percent from a year earlier to 322 billion rupiah ($35.46 million), were in line with its expectations.

The brokerage citied higher third-party fresh fruit bunch purchases and higher production costs as reasons for the decline in earnings.

DMG said potential catalysts for IFAR were an earning accretive mergers and acquisitions of new agri businesses that may amount to $400 million.

“Potential targets are likely to be brownfield projects, located along the equatorial belt like South America, Africa and Asia and are involved in palm, sugar or rubber,” the brokerage said.

DMG added it was lifting its earning estimates for IFAR as strong domestic demand for branded cooking oil and rising sales in the edible oil and fats segment were seen last year. Expecting the trend to continue, DMG raised its fiscal year 2012 earning forecasts for IFAR by 15.1 percent. ($1 = 9080.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)