Singapore Stocks-Near recent highs; CapitaMall Trust gains

* Index up 0.4 percent

* Q4 results in Asia-Pac better than expected - Nomura

* CapitaMall Trust up 2 percent; REITs preferred

By Mark Tay

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Singapore shares rose by midday, with some retail property stocks rising on a broker report, while regional markets strengthened on expectations of an improved U.S. economy.

CapitaMall Trust rose 2 percent and was among the top gainers in the Straits Times Index on Monday. Frasers Centrepoint was up 1 percent.

“Developer stocks and Singapore REITs are trading at fairly close multiples of just under one times its price to book ratio,” DBS Group Research said in a report on the Singapore property sector.

By 1400 local time (0600 GMT), the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.35 percent, or 10.50 points, at 3021.18 after hitting a seven month high of 3,035.78 on Friday. The benchmark has gained 14 percent so far this year, helped by upbeat corporate earnings.

Asian shares rose on expectations of a better U.S. economy as the U.S. market hit an almost four-year high last week.

OCBC Investment Research said it expected the Singapore market index to test its 3030 resistance level and a bullish break above this level could see it climbing towards the 3055 support-turned-resistance.

Nomura said corporate results in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan had been “good enough” to make a difference between a market correction and mere consolidation, highlighting upgrades in 2012 consensus profit estimates.

“The single-biggest beat by country has been in Singapore, for which aggregate net income exceeded consensus by no less than 50 percent, mostly due to big beats from local property developers (although actual year-on-year net income growth market-wide was unspectacular at -1 percent),” Nomura said. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)