Singapore Stocks-Inch up; weighed by Golden Agri results

* Index up 0.26 percent

* Golden Agri down 3.3 percent on poor Q4 earnings

By Mark Tay

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Singapore shares inched higher by midday, buoyed by positive U.S. housing data, but poorer-than-expected earnings from palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources Ltd capped the broader index’s gains.

By 0500 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up 0.26 percent, or 7.65 points, at 2954.43.

Around 623 million shares worth S$558.4 million were traded, compared with 920.9 million shares worth S$563.3 million that changed hands by the same time on Monday.

Local analysts said the STI was trading at a support area of 2,950, with resistance at 3,040, adding that if it failed to remain above support, the index could fall to 2,880.

“Investors are still cautious after a lengthy rally,” said SIAS Research analyst Liu Jinshu, adding that a lack of key market catalysts on Monday was a reason for Tuesday’s muted session.

Shares of Golden Agri dropped as much as 4 percent to a one-month low after it reported a fall in fourth-quarter net profit.

“Golden Agri’s headline 4Q11 net income missed our estimate by 43 percent on higher inventory and fertilizer costs.” Macquarie Equities Research said in a report on Tuesday.

The brokerage added that the company’s plans to increase refining capacity over the next two years was a medium-term negative.

“Palm oil plantation companies have not been very popular recently and some speculators are using them as proxies to make short bets via CFDs,” said Liu.

Golden Agri’s larger rival, Wilmar International, plunged 13.5 percent last Wednesady after it posted poor fourth-quarter results, as investors remain concerned about its margins.

Wilmar rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday after it said it had bought a stake in Australian food company Goodman Fielder, but remained well off its pre-results levels.

The Singapore index was buoyed by a 1.3 percent increase in commodities firm Olam. The stock has fallen from a seven-month high of S$2.76 earlier this month. (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kim Coghill)