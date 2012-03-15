Singapore Stocks-Struggle near year-highs

* Index down nearly 0.3 percent

* DBS sees immediate support of 2,990 points for STI

* Swiber falls on share placement

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Singapore’s key index failed to break above the year’s high after rising in the previous session, while offshore services firm Swiber Holdings Ltd was a standout loser following a share placement.

By 1330 local time (0530 GMT) on Thursday, the Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.27 percent, or 8.24 points, at 3,018.6. The index rose 1.2 percent on Wednesday and is up about 14 percent so far this year.

The index rose to a high of 3,030.7 in early trade, just shy of the year’s high of 3,031.45 hit on Feb 21.

DBS Group Research raised its immediate support for the STI to 2,990 points.

“If STI continues to hold above this level (preferably 2,990-3,010), it should build further strength towards 3,070 followed by 3,145 in coming week(s). Otherwise, a decline below 2,990 should still find support at 2,930-2,950,” it said in a report.

In other markets, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index eased 0.4 percent on renewed concerns about Chinese growth.

Index heavyweights that fell in Singapore included Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and palm oil firm Wilmar International.

Swiber shares fell as much as 6.4 percent on its move to raise about S$62.5 million ($49 million) via a share placement, but brokers said it would help Swiber cut debt and expand its footprint. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)