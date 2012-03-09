FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 9, 2012 / 1:26 AM / 6 years ago

RESEARCH ALERT-CIMB starts Perennial China at outperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - CIMB Research has initiated coverage of Singapore-listed Perennial China Retail Trust (PCRT), which owns shopping malls in China, at outperform with a target price of S$0.65.

By 0111 GMT, units of PCRT were 2.8 percent lower at S$0.530, and have gained about 12 percent so far this year.

STATEMENT:

CIMB said it expected PCRT to see strong growth in net asset value, helped by its well-located shopping malls in tier-2 cities in China, which will benefit from higher shopper traffic.

As PCRT acquired its malls through local partnerships at low costs, the trust should be able to achieve optimal yields, CIMB said.

The brokerage also said it expected PCRT to see higher rents once its malls stabilise, helped by retail sales growth of about 15-20 percent last year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Lewis)

