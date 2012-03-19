FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks-May rise; Olam in focus
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 19, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May rise; Olam in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are likely
to open higher on Monday, in line with other Asian bourses. 	
    The MSCI Asia ex-Japan was 0.33 percent
higher at 8:14 a.m. or 0014 GMT.	
    Commodity firm Olam International Ltd may be in
focus after it said on Monday it will invest $183 million
together with Gabon's government to develop rubber plantations
in the country. 	
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1404.17      0.11%     1.570
 USD/JPY                          83.44        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.3138          --     0.016
 SPOT GOLD                        1660.29      0.41%     6.800
 US CRUDE                         107.39       0.31%     0.340
 DOW JONES                        13232.62    -0.15%    -20.14
 ASIA ADRS                        131.30       0.12%      0.16
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
     	
> S&P 500 ends best week since Dec with quiet day        	
> U.S. Treasuries prices fall on better outlook         	
> Yen hits five-mth lows on euro; dollar steady        	
> Gold ends flat, down 3 percent for the week          	
> Oil climbs on Iran tensions, weak dollar              	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- STATS CHIPPAC LTD 	
    - Semiconductor test and packaging firm STATS ChipPAC Ltd
said it expects its net revenues for the first quarter to be
9-11 percent lower from the previous three months due to
weaker-than-expected demand. 	
    	
    -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD 	
    - Oil exploration firm Interra Resources said Goldpetrol,
which it owns 60 percent of, has started drilling for oil at
Chauk field in central Myanmar in January. 	
    	
    -- BROADWAY INDUSTRIAL GROUP LTD 	
    - Broadway Industrial said its wholly-owned subsidiary has
resumed production at one of its two factories in Thailand,
which was shut last year due to floods in the country. The
second factory will open by end of May. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.50 percent on Friday to 3,010.68 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.15 percent
to 13,232.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.11
percent to 1,404.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended
0.04 percent lower at 3,055.26. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.