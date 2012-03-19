Singapore Stocks-May rise; Olam in focus

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Monday, in line with other Asian bourses. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan was 0.33 percent higher at 8:14 a.m. or 0014 GMT. Commodity firm Olam International Ltd may be in focus after it said on Monday it will invest $183 million together with Gabon's government to develop rubber plantations in the country. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.17 0.11% 1.570 USD/JPY 83.44 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3138 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1660.29 0.41% 6.800 US CRUDE 107.39 0.31% 0.340 DOW JONES 13232.62 -0.15% -20.14 ASIA ADRS 131.30 0.12% 0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- > S&P 500 ends best week since Dec with quiet day > U.S. Treasuries prices fall on better outlook > Yen hits five-mth lows on euro; dollar steady > Gold ends flat, down 3 percent for the week > Oil climbs on Iran tensions, weak dollar Stocks and factors to watch: -- STATS CHIPPAC LTD - Semiconductor test and packaging firm STATS ChipPAC Ltd said it expects its net revenues for the first quarter to be 9-11 percent lower from the previous three months due to weaker-than-expected demand. -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD - Oil exploration firm Interra Resources said Goldpetrol, which it owns 60 percent of, has started drilling for oil at Chauk field in central Myanmar in January. -- BROADWAY INDUSTRIAL GROUP LTD - Broadway Industrial said its wholly-owned subsidiary has resumed production at one of its two factories in Thailand, which was shut last year due to floods in the country. The second factory will open by end of May. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.50 percent on Friday to 3,010.68 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.15 percent to 13,232.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.11 percent to 1,404.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.04 percent lower at 3,055.26. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)