Singapore Stocks-May rise; Global Logistic Properties in focus
#Asia
March 20, 2012

Singapore Stocks-May rise; Global Logistic Properties in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 20 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may open
higher on Tuesday after Wall Street rose overnight as U.S.
housing data and sentiment for March remained at its highest
level since June 2007. 	
    Global Logistic Properties Ltd may be in focus as
it announced a 50:50 joint venture with Japanese real estate
company, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd, to develop a
multi-tenant logistics facility with a gross floor area of
121,000 square meters in Ichikawa City, Chiba prefecture
(Greater Tokyo), Japan. 	
     	
($1 = 5.7180 Norwegian krones)	
	
 (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Michael Perry)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

