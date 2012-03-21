Singapore Stocks-May fall; SIA, Tiger Airways in focus

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may fall after the Tokyo and Seoul bourses opened lower on Wednesday, weighed by concerns about China's economic growth, with airline stocks Singapore Airlines Ltd and Tiger Airways Holding Ltd seen in focus. The International Air Transport Association has cut its forecast for global airline profits this year due to a sharp rise in oil prices, saying a spike to $150 per barrel could lead to losses as high as $5.3 billion. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.52 -0.3% -4.230 USD/JPY 83.6 -0.12% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3519 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1650.09 0.00% 0.060 US CRUDE 106.41 0.32% 0.340 DOW JONES 13170.19 -0.52% -68.94 ASIA ADRS 129.87 -1.37% -1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St slips on China, but retailers offset losses > Long bond yields fall, but higher yields may lie ahead > Dollar firmer as commodity currencies come under fire > Gold falls as economic optimism boosts dollar > Oil falls as Saudi Arabia seeks to calm markets Stocks and factors to watch: -- OTTO MARINE LTD - Singapore's Otto Marine said on Wednesday it had secured a five-year North Sea ship chartering contract worth $36.5 million. An option to extend the contract for two more years could raise the total value to around $52.4 million. -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore offshore services firm Swiber Holdings said on Tuesday it had received approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for the listing of up to 101.071 million placement shares. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.42 percent on Tuesday to 3,002.73 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.52 percent to 13,170.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.30 percent to 1,405.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.14 percent to 3,074.15. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)