#Asia
March 22, 2012 / 12:21 AM / in 6 years

Singapore Stocks-Cautious start seen; ARA, SGX in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may have a
cautious start on Thursday after Wall Street had a lacklustre
performance, with property fund management firm ARA Asset
Management Ltd and bourse operator Singapore Exchange
 likely to be in focus.	
    ARA Asset Management Ltd, part-owned by Hong Kong
billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd,
is considering the listing of what would be Singapore's first
yuan-denominated property trust.  	
    Singapore Exchange is introducing dual currency trading
which will allow securities such as stocks and exchange traded
funds to be traded in two different currencies. 	
                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1402.89     -0.19%    -2.630
 USD/JPY                          83.21       -0.22%    -0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2978          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1651.64      0.10%     1.690
 US CRUDE                         106.95      -0.30%    -0.320
 DOW JONES                        13124.62    -0.35%    -45.57
 ASIA ADRS                        129.36      -0.39%     -0.51
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
    	
> Wall St mostly slips, but tech keeps S&P near 4-yr high 	
> U.S. bond prices rise on lack of supply, Fed buying   	
> Euro slips as peripheral yields rise on Spain fears  	
> Gold up but outlook weak as fund interest fades      	
> Oil rises as U.S. inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge 	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 	
    - Several Asian trading firms, including Mitsui & Co
, Marubeni Corp and Noble Group, are in the
running for U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, which could be
valued at about $5 billion, according to sources familiar with
the matter. 	
    	
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 	
    - ST Engineering's land systems arm, ST Kinetics, said an
Indian court has asked the firm to file a fresh legal challenge
against the decision by the Ministry of Defence to bar it from
business dealings with Ordinance Factory Board. 	
      ST Kinetics said it intends to clear its name and defend
its reputation.	
     	
    -- LMA INTERNATIONAL NV 	
    - Singapore-listed LMA International, which makes airway
management devices for medical procedures, said on Thursday its
new manufacturing facility in Kulim, Malaysia, has started
production. 	
    	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.10 percent on Wednesday to 3,005.63 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.35 percent
to 13,124.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.19 percent to 1,402.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
edged 0.04 percent higher to 3,075.32. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

