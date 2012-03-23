FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May open down; Genting Singapore in focus
March 23, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May open down; Genting Singapore in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may track
weakness in Tokyo and Seoul markets on new concerns about global
growth following weak economic data.	
    Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC could rise
after Singapore gave approval to two casino junket
operators. 	
                                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1392.78     -0.72%   -10.110
 USD/JPY                          82.53       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2871          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1646.24      0.08%     1.360
 US CRUDE                         105.69       0.32%     0.340
 DOW JONES                        13046.14    -0.60%    -78.48
 ASIA ADRS                        128.72      -0.49%     -0.64
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
 	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 	
    - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble appointed a group
of banks as lead arrangers for $1.5 billion in committed
unsecured revolving loan facilities. 	
    	
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL 	
    - The world's sugar market is likely to continue in surplus
until at least 2013/14, leading agricultural commodities firm
Wilmar International said on Thursday, signalling a likely
collapse in prices. 	
    	
    -- HYFLUX LTD 	
    - Singapore's Hyflux said its unit and its Japanese
partners, Hitachi Ltd and Itochu Corp, had agreed to develop
Asia's largest seawater desalination plant in Gujarat, India.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $600
million, Hyflux said. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.88 percent on Thursday to 2,979.25 points.	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.60 percent
to 13,046.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.72 percent to 1,392.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 0.39 percent to 3,063.32.	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

