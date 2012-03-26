FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks-Seen higher; Mapletree Logistics in focus
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 26, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 6 years

Singapore Stocks-Seen higher; Mapletree Logistics in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may rise on
Monday, tracking gains on other Asian bourses as energy and
basic material stocks boosted Wall Street on Friday.	
    Equity markets in Japan and Seoul traded higher on Monday.	
    Mapletree Logistics Trust will be eyed after it
said it will acquire two cold storage warehouses in South Korea
for 63.5 billion Korean won. 	
    	
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1397.11      0.31%     4.330
 USD/JPY                          82.59        0.22%     0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2478          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1667.89      0.35%     5.750
 US CRUDE                         106.78      -0.08%    -0.090
 DOW JONES                        13080.73     0.27%     34.59
 ASIA ADRS                        128.91       0.15%      0.19
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
 	
     	
> Market bounces back from 3-day losing streak           	
> Bond prices rise again after last week's rout         	
> Euro rises to 3-week high, may pull back next week   	
> Gold rises 1 pct, set to end three-week drop         	
> Oil rises on drop in Iranian crude exports            	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch:     	
    -- PETRA FOODS LTD 	
    - Chocolate maker Petra Foods expects global cocoa supply to
meet demand in the current crop year, but stagnating cocoa
output could lead to deficits in the coming years, its Chief
Executive Officer said on Friday. 	
    	
    -- SATS LTD 	
    - Food and aircraft ground handling firm SATS said it has
appointed Tan Chuan Lye as its chief executive officer and
president, with effect from April 1. Tan is currently the acting
CEO and executive vice president of the company's food solutions
business. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.36 percent on Friday to 2,990.08 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.27
percent to 13,080.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
climbed 0.31 percent to 1,397.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 ended 0.15 percent higher at 3,067.92. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.