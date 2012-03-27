FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-Likely to rise on Bernanke comment
March 27, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-Likely to rise on Bernanke comment

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are likely
to rise on Tuesday, after Wall Street was boosted overnight by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's signal for supportive
monetary policy.	
                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1416.51      1.39%    19.400
 USD/JPY                          83.02        0.21%     0.170
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.255           --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1688.42     -0.20%    -3.320
 US CRUDE                         107.06       0.03%     0.020
 DOW JONES                        13241.63     1.23%    160.90
 ASIA ADRS                        130.25       1.04%      1.34
 -------------------------------------------------------------      
 
     	
> Bernanke's words drive Wall St up 1 pct                	
> Prices mixed after Bernanke                           	
> Euro gains vs dlr and yen; Bernanke sparks QE talk   	
> Gold rises 1.5 pct on renewed US easing hopes        	
> Oil rises, Bernanke comments lift markets             	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD 	
    - Neptune Orient Lines, the world's seventh largest
container shipping firm, said it plans to offer Singapore dollar
(SGD) denominated perpetual capital securities. 	
    Neptune Orient has mandated DBS Bank Ltd, Hongkong
and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd, Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corporation Ltd and Standard Chartered Bank
 as joint lead managers for the issue.	
    	
    -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings Ltd said
on Monday it has secured a $273 million contract in the Gulf of
Mexico. 	
    	
    -- YING LI INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE LTD 	
    - Chinese property developer Ying Li said it has pre-sold
about 86 percent of its residential units at Ying Li
International Plaza in China at a selling price of about 10,000
yuan ($1,600) per square meter. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.52 percent on Monday to 2,974.50 points. 	
    	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.23 percent
to 13,241.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.39
percent to 1,416.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed
1.78 percent to 3,122.57.  	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

