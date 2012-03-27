Singapore Stocks-Likely to rise on Bernanke comment

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are likely to rise on Tuesday, after Wall Street was boosted overnight by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's signal for supportive monetary policy. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1416.51 1.39% 19.400 USD/JPY 83.02 0.21% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.255 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1688.42 -0.20% -3.320 US CRUDE 107.06 0.03% 0.020 DOW JONES 13241.63 1.23% 160.90 ASIA ADRS 130.25 1.04% 1.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Bernanke's words drive Wall St up 1 pct > Prices mixed after Bernanke > Euro gains vs dlr and yen; Bernanke sparks QE talk > Gold rises 1.5 pct on renewed US easing hopes > Oil rises, Bernanke comments lift markets Stocks and factors to watch: -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD - Neptune Orient Lines, the world's seventh largest container shipping firm, said it plans to offer Singapore dollar (SGD) denominated perpetual capital securities. Neptune Orient has mandated DBS Bank Ltd, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers for the issue. -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings Ltd said on Monday it has secured a $273 million contract in the Gulf of Mexico. -- YING LI INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE LTD - Chinese property developer Ying Li said it has pre-sold about 86 percent of its residential units at Ying Li International Plaza in China at a selling price of about 10,000 yuan ($1,600) per square meter. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.52 percent on Monday to 2,974.50 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.23 percent to 13,241.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.39 percent to 1,416.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.78 percent to 3,122.57. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)