Singapore Stocks-May open down; Keppel Corp in focus

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Singapore shares could slip on Wednesday after Tokyo and Seoul stocks both opened lower, but Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest builder of offshore rigs, may rise after announcing it has signed a letter of intent worth $315 million. Keppel said the deal is for semi-submersible accommodation rigs it will build for Floatel International Ltd. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.52 -0.28% -3.990 USD/JPY 83.06 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1925 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1680.49 0.03% 0.450 US CRUDE 106.88 -0.42% -0.450 DOW JONES 13197.73 -0.33% -43.90 ASIA ADRS 130.23 -0.02% -0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St dips, but winners gain as quarter's end near > U.S. bonds rise on outlook for supportive Fed policy > Euro falls to session low vs dollar on Bernanke > Gold drops more in late trade after options expiry > Brent dips; potential oil reserve release weighs Stocks and factors to watch: - SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said on Wednesday its Co-President Gan Seow Ann has decided to resign after 11 years with the bourse but will stay on as an adviser. - OTTO MARINE LTD - Singapore's Otto Marine proposed on Wednesday a rights issue to raise around S$75.6 million ($60 million). The firm plans to issue up to 945.21 million shares at S$0.08 each, on the basis of one rights share for every two existing shares. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.49 percent on Tuesday to 3,018.91 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.33 percent to 13,197.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.28 percent to 1,412.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.07 percent to 3,120.35. ($1 = 1.2563 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Watson)