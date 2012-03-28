FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May open down; Keppel Corp in focus
#Asia
March 28, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May open down; Keppel Corp in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Singapore shares could slip on
Wednesday after Tokyo and Seoul stocks both opened lower, but
Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest builder of offshore
rigs, may rise after announcing it has signed a letter of intent
worth $315 million.	
    Keppel said the deal is for semi-submersible accommodation
rigs it will build for Floatel International Ltd. 	
                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1412.52     -0.28%    -3.990
 USD/JPY                          83.06       -0.16%    -0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1925          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1680.49      0.03%     0.450
 US CRUDE                         106.88      -0.42%    -0.450
 DOW JONES                        13197.73    -0.33%    -43.90
 ASIA ADRS                        130.23      -0.02%     -0.02
 -------------------------------------------------------------    
 
 	
> Wall St dips, but winners gain as quarter's end near   	
> U.S. bonds rise on outlook for supportive Fed policy  	
> Euro falls to session low vs dollar on Bernanke      	
> Gold drops more in late trade after options expiry   	
> Brent dips; potential oil reserve release weighs      	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch:  	
    - SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 	
    - Singapore Exchange said on Wednesday its Co-President Gan
Seow Ann has decided to resign after 11 years with the bourse but
will stay on as an adviser. 	
    	
    - OTTO MARINE LTD 	
    - Singapore's Otto Marine proposed on Wednesday a rights issue
to raise around S$75.6 million ($60 million). The firm plans to
issue up to 945.21 million shares at S$0.08 each, on the basis of
one rights share for every two existing shares. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.49
percent on Tuesday to 3,018.91 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.33 percent to
13,197.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.28
percent to 1,412.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
0.07 percent to 3,120.35. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Watson)

