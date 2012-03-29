FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks-May open down; Kreuz in focus
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 29, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May open down; Kreuz in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may fall on
Thursday after U.S. stocks eased overnight, as lower oil and
metals prices pulled down commodity-related stocks.	
    Offshore marine services provider Kreuz Holdings 
may be in focus after it said it will raise S$23.8 million
through a placement of 70 million shares at S$0.34 each. Most of
the proceeds will go towards capital expenditure including
acquisitions of assets.	
     	
> Wall St eases as energy and materials sectors weigh    	
> Bonds slip on weak auction, Fed outlook eyed          	
> Yen up on fiscal year flows; euro volatile           	
> Gold retreats from 2-week high after US orders data  	
> Oil falls on rise in crude stocks, reserves talk      	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- NAM CHEONG LTD 	
    - Malaysia's offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong said its
subsidiaries have sold three vessels worth $36.8 million to new
clients from Singapore, including a Norwegian-based company.
 	
    	
    -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD 	
    - Keppel T&T's wholly-owned subsidiary said it has signed a
joint venture agreement with China's Jilin city government to
develop and operate the Sino-Singapore Jilin Food Zone
International Logistics Park. 	
    	
    -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD 	
    - Container shipping firm NOL has appointed CapitaLand's
chief investment officer Olivier Lim to be a director on its
board. 
      	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.1 percent on Wednesday to 3015.98 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.54 percent
to 13216.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.49 percent to 1,405.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 0.49 percent to 3,104.96. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.