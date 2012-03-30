Singapore Stocks-May open weak; Amtek Engineering in focus

Singapore shares may see a slow start as Wall Street closed mixed overnight on data that showed declines in weekly U.S. jobless claims may be leveling off in a sign that the improving job market may be stalling. Singapore's design and manufacturing company Amtek Engineering may be in focus as it offers the highest yield among 32 stocks in Singapore's industrials sector tracked by at least three analysts. It currently has a dividend yield of 7.4 percent and strong cashflows. > Dow edged up as Wall St cuts losses near quarter's end > Prices up as jobless figures encourage monetary ease > Euro slips, yen rises; Spanish budget ahead > Gold edges down, pares losses as quarter-end nears > Oil falls, SPR release talks encourages profit-taking Stocks and factors to watch: -- AVIC INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS LTD - Singapore-listed shipbuilding company AVIC International Investments Ltd secured a $60 million contract to build five service vessels, which will be built at the group's subcontracted shipyards in china and are scheduled for delivery in 2013. -- NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore's Nera Telecommunications Ltd and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Nera Networks and Nera Telecommunications AS have received purchase orders of about S$30.9 million ($24.54 million) to supply, deliver and install engineering service of microwave radio equipment and supply point-of-sale terminals. -- YOMA STRATEGIC LTD - Singapore-listed Myanmar property firm announced an interim dividend of S$0.005 per share. For the nine months ended December 31 2011, the company had a net profit attributable to shareholders of S$3.8 million. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.73 percent on Thursday to 2,994.09 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.15 percent to 13,145.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.16 percent to 1,403.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.31 percent to 3,095.36. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2593 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Mark Tay)