Singapore Stocks-May rise; DBS, property stks in focus
#Asia
April 2, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 6 years

Singapore Stocks-May rise; DBS, property stks in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may rise on
Monday, helped by stronger-than-expected Chinese manufacturing
data which eased worries of an global economic slowdown.	
    DBS Group Ltd may be in focus after it said on
Monday it has agreed to buy a 67.37 percent stake in Indonesia's
Bank Danamon from an arm of Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings for S$6.2 billion ($4.93 billion) in new
shares. 	
    The shares of Singapore's largest bank are currently
suspended.	
                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1408.47      0.37%     5.190
 USD/JPY                          82.91        -0.1%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2357          --     0.021
 SPOT GOLD                        1672.64      0.28%     4.740
 US CRUDE                         103.5        0.47%     0.490
 DOW JONES                        13212.04     0.50%     66.22
 ASIA ADRS                        129.43       0.61%      0.79
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
     	
> Wall St closes stellar quarter on up note              	
> Bonds fall to end worst quarter since Q4 2010         	
> Yen slips, Aussie jumps as China data cheers         	
> Gold rises on bargain hunting; open interest sinks   	
> Oil ends quarter up 14 pct on Iran, supply problems   	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch:	
    -- PROPERTY	
    - Property stocks may also be in focus after the Urban
Redevelopment Authority releases advance estimates for private
home prices for the first quarter at around 0030 GMT. Several
analysts said URA index may show private home prices fell in the
first quarter from the last three months of 2011.	
    	
    -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD 	
    - Asia Pacific Breweries said on Friday the proposed sale of
its 50 percent-owned Heineken-APB (China) Pte Ltd to China
Resources Snow Breweries Ltd could not be completed as an
agreement was unable to be reached. 	
    	
    -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD 	
    - Chinese water treatment firm United Envirotech said it
will buy an 80 percent stake in two wastewater treatment plants
in Fujian province, China, for 116 million yuan ($18.4 million).	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.55 percent on Friday to 3,010.46 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.50
percent to 13,212.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
climbed 1,408.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
0.12 percent at 3,091.57. 	
    	
($1 = 6.2980 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)

