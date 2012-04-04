FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May slip; DBS, Ezion in focus
#Asia
April 4, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May slip; DBS, Ezion in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may fall on
Wednesday after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks opened lower, but
data showing that the city-state's manufacturing sector expanded
for a second consecutive month in March may provide some
supports.	
    DBS Group Holdings Ltd will be in focus after
lawmakers from two of Indonesia's top political parties voiced
opposition to the Singapore bank's bid to take over local lender
Bank Danamon. 	
                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1413.38      -0.4%    -5.660
 USD/JPY                          82.84        0.02%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.3024          --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1646.09      0.08%     1.260
 US CRUDE                         104         -0.01%    -0.010
 DOW JONES                        13199.55    -0.49%    -64.94
 ASIA ADRS                        129.34      -1.26%     -1.65
 -------------------------------------------------------------                 
 
     	
> S&P 500 falls from 4-year highs, thanks to the Fed     	
> 10-year US notes extend price losses, fall a point    	
> Dollar up vs euro, yen as Fed stimulus stance softens 	
> Gold falls 2 pct after Fed dashes QE3 hopes          	
> Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes              	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezion Holdings on
Wednesday requested a halt in the trading of its shares pending
an announcement. 	
    	
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 	
    - ST Engineering said on Tuesday its marine arm, ST Marine,
has partnered with Swedish Kockums AB to form a joint venture
company called Fortis Marine Solutions Pte Ltd. ST Marine will
hold a 51 percent stake in Fortis Marine and Kockums the
remaining 49 percent. 	
    	
    -- NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 	
    - Singapore's Nera Telecommunications and its associated
company had received purchase orders worth around S$27.5 million
($21.9 million), Nera said on Tuesday.	
    	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged
0.04 percent lower on Tuesday to 3,014.98 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.49 percent
to 13,199.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.40 percent to 1,413.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 0.20 percent to 3,113.57. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

