Singapore Stocks-May fall; rig builders, SGX in focus
#Asia
April 5, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 6 years

Singapore Stocks-May fall; rig builders, SGX in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may fall on
Thursday after a poor Spanish debt auction and fading hope of
further U.S. monetary stimulus, but Keppel Corp Ltd 
and Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's two largest rig
builders, may rise on order wins.	
    Sembcorp Marine said on Thursday its PPL Shipyard unit
secured a $218.5 million contract to build a jack-up rig, while
Keppel announced on Wednesday its shipyard had secured contracts
worth S$170 million ($136 million) from two repeat customers.
  	
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1398.96     -1.02%   -14.420
 USD/JPY                          82.44        0.02%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2358          --     0.013
 SPOT GOLD                        1622.36      0.19%     3.110
 US CRUDE                         102.06       0.58%     0.590
 DOW JONES                        13074.75    -0.95%   -124.80
 ASIA ADRS                        126.86      -1.92%     -2.48
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
 	
> Wall St down on stimulus doubts, Spain debt sale       	
> US bonds gain as stock losses spur safety bid         	
> Euro, commodity currencies pressured; China data eyed 	
> Gold falls to 3-month low, Fed easing hopes wane     	
> Oil falls as US stockpiles hit 9-month high           	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 	
    - Singapore Exchange said on Thursday its securities daily
average value in March was down 27 percent from February at
S$1.3 billion. It was 19 percent lower from a year earlier.	
      Derivatives daily average volume grew 9 percent to 353,683
contracts from February, but slid 7 percent year-on-year.
 	
    	
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 	
    - Singapore Technologies Engineering said on Wednesday
electronics arm, ST Electronics Ltd, had secured new contracts
worth about S$100 million in the first quarter of 2012,
including contracts for rail electronics and satellite
communications systems. 	
    	
    -- TT INTERNATIONAL LTD 	
    - Singapore consumer electronics firm TT International
requested on Wednesday for a halt in the trading of its shares
pending an announcement. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.99 percent on Wednesday to 2,985.04 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.95 percent
to 13,074.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.02 percent to 1,398.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 1.46 percent to 3,068.09. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

