April 9, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May fall after US data; GLP in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are likely
to fall on Monday after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks opened more
than one percent lower, weighed by concerns about sluggish
economic recovery in the United States following
weaker-than-expected jobs data. 	
    U.S. markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday.	
    Singapore's Global Logistic Properties may be in
focus after announcing it had leased out 52,000 square metres in
Tokyo. The new leases brought GLP's Japan portfolio occupancy
rate to 98.8 percent, it said. 	
                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1398.08     -0.06%    -0.880
 USD/JPY                          81.37       -0.18%    -0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0491          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1642.69      0.76%    12.470
 US CRUDE                         102.15      -1.12%    -1.160
 DOW JONES                        13060.14    -0.11%    -14.61
 ASIA ADRS                        127.27       0.32%      0.41
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
 	
> Disappointing March jobs report sends US futures lower 	
> US bond prices surge on weak March US jobs growth     	
> Dollar falls after US jobs data disappoint           	
> Gold edges up; dull US jobs data revives QE talk     	
> Oil falls over $1, reverses most of Thursday's gains  	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore's Tiger Airways said on Thursday out of the
gross proceeds of around S$158.4 million ($125.8 million) raised
from the budget carrier's rights issue, a further S$20.3 million
had been used to fund the acquisition of aircraft and associated
aircraft pre-delivery payments. 	
    	
    -- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST 	
    - Singapore's Frasers Commercial Trust had entered into an
agreement with Commonwealth Bank of Australia for a loan
facility of A$86 million ($88.7 million) mainly to finance the
acquisition of 50 percent interest in Caroline Chisholm Centre
in Canberra. 	
     	
    - Singapore and U.S. stocks were closed last Friday for Good
Friday holiday.	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 
($1 = 0.9700 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.2590 Singapore dollars)	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

