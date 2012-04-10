FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks-May open up; ST Engineering in focus
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 10, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May open up; ST Engineering in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may rise on
Tuesday after both Tokyo and Seoul bourses opened higher, with
investors likely to keep a close eye on trade data from China,
the world's second-largest economy.	
    Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd may be in
focus after announcing its marine arm had won a contract worth
about S$880 million ($699 million) to design and build four
patrol vessels for Oman's navy.   	
                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1382.2      -1.14%   -15.880
 USD/JPY                          81.74        0.25%     0.200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0492          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1643.39      0.17%     2.760
 US CRUDE                         102.31      -0.15%    -0.150
 DOW JONES                        12929.59    -1.00%   -130.55
 ASIA ADRS                        125.55      -1.35%     -1.72
 -------------------------------------------------------------                 
 
 	
> Dow, S&P end lower for four days; jobs data a worry    	
> US bond yields drop to 4-week low on weak jobs report 	
> Euro up in thin trade, jobs data fans QE3 talk       	
> Gold up 1 pct as market hopes for Fed easing         	
> Oil falls on Iran talks, weak US jobs data            	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 	
    - Global Logistic Properties said on Monday it had seen
strong leasing demand for its facilities, with newly signed
leasing agreements totalling 52,600 square metres (sqm) in
Shanghai and 16,000 sqm in Ningbo, China. 	
    	
    SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 	
    - Singapore Exchange said on Monday it is consulting the
public on proposed rule changes to improve the regulatory
framework for direct access to its securities market, in
preparation for the ASEAN Trading Link. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.9 percent on Monday to 2,960.10 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.00 percent
to 12,929.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.14 percent to 1,382.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 1.08 percent to 3,047.08. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.