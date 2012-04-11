Singapore Stocks-May fall; DBS, Tiger in focus

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may fall on Wednesday, following losses on Wall Street overnight as concerns over European debt resurfaced after yields on Italian and Spanish debt climbed. DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest bank, may be in focus after it said early on Wednesday it plans to make a capital injection of 2.3 billion yuan ($364.41 million) to boost its fast-growing China unit. INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1358.59 -1.71% -23.610 USD/JPY 80.72 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9964 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1657.49 -0.14% -2.360 US CRUDE 101.04 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 12715.93 -1.65% -213.66 ASIA ADRS 123.70 -1.47% -1.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Dow, S&P fall for fifth day, but Alcoa up late > Global growth worries push yields to 4-week low > Yen benefits as risk aversion climbs > Gold rises 1.2 pct, breaks ranks with equities > Oil falls as Chinese data fuels demand worry Stocks and factors to watch: -- OXLEY HOLDINGS LTD - Property firm Oxley Holdings said it will buy all seven strata commercial units in a Singapore development from Valewood Investments Pte Ltd for S$150 million. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Tiger Airways said on Tuesday it carried 455,000 passengers in March, 19 percent lower than a year ago. Its load factor fell 1 percentage point last month to 84 percent. -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD - Oil and gas firm Interra Resources said its jointly controlled entity Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company Inc has completed a in-fill development well in Yenangyaung oil field in Myanmar as an oil producer. -- CHINA FASHION HOLDINGS LTD - China Fashion Holdings said it will issue new shares to buy oil and gas company Golden Rainbow Enterprise Ltd in a reverse takeover deal valued at S$41.3 million. Golden Rainbow is wholly owned by Techwin Energy Ltd. -- KXD DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD - Singapore-listed Chinese multimedia firm KXD Digital Entertainment, which has been caught in a police investigation, said its interim judicial managers plan to step down and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) had asked it to start delisting procedures as soon as possible. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.75 percent on Tuesday to 2,982.44 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.65 percent at 12,715.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.71 percent to 1,358.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.83 percent to 2,991.22. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)