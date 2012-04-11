FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May fall; DBS, Tiger in focus
#Asia
April 11, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May fall; DBS, Tiger in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may fall on
Wednesday, following losses on Wall Street overnight as concerns
over European debt resurfaced after yields on Italian and
Spanish debt climbed.	
    DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest bank, may be in focus
after it said early on Wednesday it plans to make a capital
injection of 2.3 billion yuan ($364.41 million) to boost its
fast-growing China unit. 	
 	
                                                                  
                                 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1358.59     -1.71%   -23.610
 USD/JPY                          80.72        0.02%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9964          --     0.011
 SPOT GOLD                        1657.49     -0.14%    -2.360
 US CRUDE                         101.04       0.02%     0.020
 DOW JONES                        12715.93    -1.65%   -213.66
 ASIA ADRS                        123.70      -1.47%     -1.85
 -------------------------------------------------------------    
 
    	
> Dow, S&P fall for fifth day, but Alcoa up late         	
> Global growth worries push yields to 4-week low       	
> Yen benefits as risk aversion climbs                 	
> Gold rises 1.2 pct, breaks ranks with equities       	
> Oil falls as Chinese data fuels demand worry          	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- OXLEY HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Property firm Oxley Holdings said it will buy all seven
strata commercial units in a Singapore development from Valewood
Investments Pte Ltd for S$150 million. 	
    	
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Tiger Airways said on Tuesday it carried 455,000
passengers in March, 19 percent lower than a year ago. Its load
factor fell 1 percentage point last month to 84 percent.
 	
    	
    -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD 	
    - Oil and gas firm Interra Resources said its jointly
controlled entity Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company Inc has
completed a in-fill development well in Yenangyaung oil field in
Myanmar as an oil producer. 	
    	
    -- CHINA FASHION HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - China Fashion Holdings said it will issue new shares to
buy oil and gas company Golden Rainbow Enterprise Ltd in a
reverse takeover deal valued at S$41.3 million. Golden Rainbow
is wholly owned by Techwin Energy Ltd. 	
    	
    -- KXD DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD 	
    - Singapore-listed Chinese multimedia firm KXD Digital
Entertainment, which has been caught in a police investigation,
said its interim judicial managers plan to step down and the
Singapore Exchange (SGX) had asked it to start delisting
procedures as soon as possible. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.75 percent on Tuesday to 2,982.44 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.65 percent
at 12,715.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.71 percent to 1,358.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
fell 1.83 percent to 2,991.22. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)

