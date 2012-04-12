FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May rise on U.S., Bumitama to debut
#Asia
April 12, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May rise on U.S., Bumitama to debut

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - Singapore shares could get a
boost on Thursday from an overnight rebound in U.S. equities on
an encouraging start to earnings season and improved investor
sentiment after a European Central Bank policymaker said
bond-buying was still an option to help Spain.	
    Palm oil firm Bumitama Agri Ltd makes its trading
debut, after its $194 million initial public offering was about
31 times subscribed.	
                                                                       
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

