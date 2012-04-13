FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
April 13, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May open up; Keppel Corp in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may open up
on Friday after stronger-than-expected demand at an Italian bond
auction eased worries about the euro zone debt crisis, with the
world's largest oil rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd likely
to be in focus.	
    Keppel Corp said on Thursday it had signed a letter of
intent to build five semi-submersible rigs for Sete Brasil for
around $4.12 billion, paving the way for what will be the
biggest-ever deal for the Singapore firm. 	
    	
                                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1387.57      1.38%    18.860
 USD/JPY                          80.91        0.09%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0439          --    -0.012
 SPOT GOLD                        1675.06      0.00%     0.080
 US CRUDE                         103.8        0.15%     0.160
 DOW JONES                        12986.58     1.41%    181.19
 ASIA ADRS                        127.42       1.51%      1.90
 -------------------------------------------------------------                        
 
 	
> Wall Street rallies as global fears ebb, Google up late 	
> US bond prices fall but 30-year sale results curb loss 	
> Euro, Aussie hold gains as China data looms          	
> Gold rallies more than 1 pct in rebound              	
> Crude rises as China GDP talk lifts markets           	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    - SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES 	
    - Singapore conglomerate Sembcorp Industries on Thursday
confirmed its interest in the energy-from-waste asset of Germany
utility E.ON, which sources said could be worth as much as 2
billion euros ($2.6 billion). 	
    	
    - EZRA HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore oil services firm Ezra said on Thursday its
second-quarter net profit nearly tripled to $22.1 million from a
year earlier, with its subsea services division helping to lift
revenue. 	
    	
    - STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV said on
Thursday it won a new contract for the design and construction
of one anchor-handling tug supply vessel for Iceman AS. The
value of the contract was not disclosed. 	
    	
    - CIVMEC LTD 	
    - Australian construction and engineering firm Civmec will
start trading on the Singapore Exchange. The company sold 101
million shares at S$0.40 each.	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
1.08 percent on Thursday to 2,978.14 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.41
percent to 12,986.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
advanced 1.38 percent to 1,387.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 advanced 1.30 percent to 3,055.55. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

