Singapore Stocks-May fall on euro zone debt woes
#Asia
April 16, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May fall on euro zone debt woes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may open
lower on Monday following losses on Wall Street, dragged by
renewed concerns over Europe's debt woes after rising bond
yields in Spain spooked investors.	
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1370.26     -1.25%   -17.310
 USD/JPY                          80.98        0.11%     0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9928          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1652.79     -0.35%    -5.790
 US CRUDE                         102.36      -0.46%    -0.470
 DOW JONES                        12849.59    -1.05%   -136.99
 ASIA ADRS                        125.81      -1.26%     -1.61
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
     	
> Wall St ends worst two weeks since November            	
> Global growth concerns push yields below 2 pct        	
> Euro pressured as debt worries fester                	
> Gold falls almost 1.5 pct in end-of-week liquidation 	
> Oil slips as China growth lags forecast               	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Publishing and property firm Singapore Press Holdings
posted on Friday an 11.6 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit to S$84.1 million ($67.42 million), helped by higher
rental income. 	
    	
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 	
    - Southeast Asia's largest property firm CapitaLand said it
has sold 125 out of 180 units of its new residential development
in Singapore, Sky Habitat, as of Sunday evening.	
    The average price of units sold ranged from S$1,747 per
square foot for a one-bedroom unit to S$1,642 per square foot
for a four-bedroom unit, CapitaLand said. 	
    	
    -- LIONGOLD CORP LTD 	
    - Goldmining firm LionGold said it has made a takeover bid
for Australia gold producer Castlemaine Goldfields Ltd 
in a deal worth A$50.3 million. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.33 percent on Friday to 2,987.82 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.05 percent
to 12,849.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.25 percent to 1,370.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 1.45 percent to 3,011.33. 	
    	
($1 = 1.2475 Singapore dollars)	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)

