Singapore Stocks-May rise on U.S. retail data
April 17, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May rise on U.S. retail data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 17 - Singapore shares may open slightly
higher on Tuesday, in line with other Asian markets, as better
than expected U.S. retail data boosts sentiment.	
    But renewed concerns over Spain's debt situation are likely
to keep gains in check. 	
    	
 ----------------------   --MARKET      SHOT @    25 GMT  -----------------
                          SNAP          23        ------  ---
                                                  ------  
                                                  ----    
                          INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT     NET     
                                                  CHG     CHG     
 S&P 500                                1,369.57  -0.05%  -0.690  
 USD/JPY                                80.40     0.02%   0.020   
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.982     --      0.000   
 SPOT GOLD                              $1,650.4  -0.07%  -1.110  
 US CRUDE                               $103.19   0.25%   0.260   
 DOW JONES                              12921.41  0.56%   71.82   
 ASIA ADRS                              125.46    -0.28%  -0.35   
 -----------------------                                          
 -----------------------                                          
 -------------                                                    
                                                                           
     	
> Dow gains on retail sales but Apple bites Nasdaq       	
> U.S. Treasuries prices steady                         	
> Euro higher in technical trade, caution remains      	
> Gold falls on euro jitters, silver stocks soar       	
> Oil tumbles 2 pct on early U.S. pipeline reversal     	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 	
    - Singapore Airlines, the world's second-largest carrier by
market value, said its overall load factor reached 69.6 percent
in March compared with 67.2 percent in the same month a year
earlier. 	
    -- CAPITALRETAIL CHINA TRUST 	
    - CapitaRetail China Trust reported a 12.1 percent rise in
its first quarter distribution per unit to 2.41 Singapore cents,
helped by strong domestic consumption in China that boosted the
trust's net property income. 	
    -- M1 LTD 	
    - M1, the city-state's number three mobile phone operator,
reported a 5.3 percent fall in its first quarter net profit to
S$40.3 million ($32.24 million) as growth in operating expenses
outpaced the rise in revenue. 	
    -- TECHNICS OIL AND GAS LTD 	
    - Energy engineering company Technics Oil and Gas said it
won contracts worth S$13.1 million from Norr Systems Pte Ltd.
 	
	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched
0.14 percent higher on Monday to 2,992.12 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.56
percent to 12,921.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
slipped 0.05 percent to 1,369.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 dropped 0.76 percent to 2,988.40. 	
    	
($1 = 1.2499 Singapore dollars)

