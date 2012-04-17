Singapore Stocks-May rise on U.S. retail data

SINGAPORE, April 17 - Singapore shares may open slightly higher on Tuesday, in line with other Asian markets, as better than expected U.S. retail data boosts sentiment. But renewed concerns over Spain's debt situation are likely to keep gains in check. ---------------------- --MARKET SHOT @ 25 GMT ----------------- SNAP 23 ------ --- ------ ---- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET CHG CHG S&P 500 1,369.57 -0.05% -0.690 USD/JPY 80.40 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.982 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,650.4 -0.07% -1.110 US CRUDE $103.19 0.25% 0.260 DOW JONES 12921.41 0.56% 71.82 ASIA ADRS 125.46 -0.28% -0.35 ----------------------- ----------------------- ------------- > Dow gains on retail sales but Apple bites Nasdaq > U.S. Treasuries prices steady > Euro higher in technical trade, caution remains > Gold falls on euro jitters, silver stocks soar > Oil tumbles 2 pct on early U.S. pipeline reversal Stocks and factors to watch: -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines, the world's second-largest carrier by market value, said its overall load factor reached 69.6 percent in March compared with 67.2 percent in the same month a year earlier. -- CAPITALRETAIL CHINA TRUST - CapitaRetail China Trust reported a 12.1 percent rise in its first quarter distribution per unit to 2.41 Singapore cents, helped by strong domestic consumption in China that boosted the trust's net property income. -- M1 LTD - M1, the city-state's number three mobile phone operator, reported a 5.3 percent fall in its first quarter net profit to S$40.3 million ($32.24 million) as growth in operating expenses outpaced the rise in revenue. -- TECHNICS OIL AND GAS LTD - Energy engineering company Technics Oil and Gas said it won contracts worth S$13.1 million from Norr Systems Pte Ltd. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched 0.14 percent higher on Monday to 2,992.12 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.56 percent to 12,921.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 0.05 percent to 1,369.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.76 percent to 2,988.40. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2499 Singapore dollars)