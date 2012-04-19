Singapore Stocks-Seen weaker after Wall St falls

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are expected to open weaker on Thursday after disappointing results from major technology companies, IBM and Intel pushed U.S. markets lower. Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest rig-builder, will be in focus ahead of its first quarter results due later on the day. MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 00:15 GMT INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET CHG CHG S&P 500 1,387.76 -0.22% -3.020 USD/JPY 81.25 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.984 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD $1,641.6 0.02% 0.320 US CRUDE $104.29 0.09% 0.090 DOW JONES 13032.75 -0.63% -82.79 ASIA ADRS 126.47 0.01% 0.01 > Wall St falls on day after big gains as IBM, Intel drag > U.S. bonds up ahead of Spanish auction > Euro down for a 2nd day vs dollar as Spain weighs > Gold falls for fourth day, Asian buying weak > Oil falls as U.S. inventories rise a 4th week Stocks and factors to watch: -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - Keppel Land, the property arm of Keppel Corp, reported a 70.3 percent rise in its first quarter net profit to S$141.9 million ($113.5 million), mainly due to contributions from property trading with the completion of several projects in Singapore and China. -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD - Neptune Orient Lines, the world's seventh largest container shipping company in terms of capacity, priced its S$400 million bond maturing in 2017 at 4.25 percent. -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD - United Envirotech said it has been awarded a 216 million yuan ($34.27 million) engineering procurement and construction project to build a 100,000 cubic meter per day drinking water plant in Shandong province, China. The project is expected to be completed by end of 2013. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.47 percent on Wednesday to 3,000.58 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.63 percent to 13,032.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.41 percent to 1,385.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.37 percent 3,031.45. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 1.2502 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartano; Editing by Richard Pullin)