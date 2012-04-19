FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-Seen weaker after Wall St falls
#Asia
April 19, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-Seen weaker after Wall St falls

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are
expected to open weaker on Thursday after disappointing results
from major technology companies, IBM and Intel 
pushed U.S. markets lower.	
    Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest rig-builder,
will be in focus ahead of its first quarter results due later on
the day.	
    	
 MARKET SNAP                             SHOT @            
                                         00:15             
                                         GMT               
                           INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT     NET     
                                                   CHG     CHG     
 S&P 500                                 1,387.76  -0.22%  -3.020  
 USD/JPY                                 81.25     0.05%   0.040   
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.984     --      -0.012  
 SPOT GOLD                               $1,641.6  0.02%   0.320   
 US CRUDE                                $104.29   0.09%   0.090   
 DOW JONES                               13032.75  -0.63%  -82.79  
 ASIA ADRS                               126.47    0.01%   0.01    
     	
> Wall St falls on day after big gains as IBM, Intel drag  	
> U.S. bonds up ahead of Spanish auction                  	
> Euro down for a 2nd day vs dollar as Spain weighs      	
> Gold falls for fourth day, Asian buying weak           	
> Oil falls as U.S. inventories rise a 4th week           	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- KEPPEL LAND LTD 	
    - Keppel Land, the property arm of Keppel Corp, reported a
70.3 percent rise in its first quarter net profit to S$141.9
million ($113.5 million), mainly due to contributions from
property trading with the completion of several projects in
Singapore and China. 	
    -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD 	
    - Neptune Orient Lines, the world's seventh largest
container shipping company in terms of capacity, priced its
S$400 million bond maturing in 2017 at 4.25 percent.
 	
    -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD 	
    - United Envirotech said it has been awarded a 216 million
yuan ($34.27 million) engineering procurement and construction
project to build a 100,000 cubic meter per day drinking water
plant in Shandong province, China. The project is expected to be
completed by end of 2013. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.47 percent on Wednesday to 3,000.58 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.63 percent
to 13,032.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.41 percent to 1,385.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 0.37 percent 3,031.45. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Harry Suhartano; Editing by Richard Pullin)

