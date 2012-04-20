FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-Seen weaker on U.S. job data, Keppel in focus
#Asia
April 20, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-Seen weaker on U.S. job data, Keppel in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are
expected to open down on Friday after U.S. labor market data
showed more signs of weakness. But record quarterly net profit
from Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder,
might boost investor sentiment.	
    Keppel reported on Thursday a forecast-smashing 141 percent
rise in its first quarter net profit, helped by a jump in
earnings from its property division, and said it was confident
about prospects for its key offshore and marine division.
 	
        	
                   MARKET SNAP                        
                   SHOT @ 23:40                       
                   GMT                                
                   INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                           1,376.92  -0.59%   -8.220
 USD/JPY                           81.61     0.01%    0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                  1.968     --       0.000
 SPOT GOLD                         $1,640.8  -0.10%   -1.640
 US CRUDE                          $102.58   0.30%    0.290
 DOW JONES                         12964.10  -0.53%   -68.65
 ASIA ADRS                         126.36    -0.06%   -0.07
 	
     	
> Wall St falls on weak data, Qualcomm drags             	
> U.S. bonds rise as data supports easy monetary policy 	
> Euro climbs vs U.S. dollar, yen in volatile trade    	
> Gold falls for fifth day, silver demand seen higher   	
> Crude steady, gasoline down as supply worries ease    	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST 	
    - CapitaCommercial Trust reported a 3.3 percent rise in its
first quarter distribution per unit to 1.90 Singapore cents,
despite a 3.9 percent fall in gross revenue due to lower
occupancy rates and expiring rents outpacing new
signings. 	
    	
    -- MAPPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 	
    - Mapletree Logistics Trust reported a 8.24 percent rise in
its quarterly distribution per unit to 1.70 Singapore cents for
the three months ended in March. 	
    	
    -- COSCO CORPORATION (SINGAPORE) LTD 	
    - COSCO said on Thursday its COSCO Shipyard Group unit had
secured a contract to build two self erecting drilling tender
barges worth around $220 million.    	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.25 percent on Thursday to 3,008.21 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.53 percent
to 12,964.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.59 percent to 1,376.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 0.79 percent 3,007.56. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
	
 (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

