Singapore Stocks-Cautious start seen; GMG Global eyed
#Asia
April 23, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-Cautious start seen; GMG Global eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may have a
cautious start on Monday following a mixed performance in U.S.
stocks, with rubber producer GMG Global Ltd likely to
be in focus after reporting a 24.5 percent fall in first-quarter
net profit from a year ago.	
    GMG Global reported S$11.7 million ($9.4 million) in net
profit for the three months ended March 31, down from S$15.5
million a year earlier, partly hit by a fall in the average
selling price of rubber. 	
                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1378.53      0.12%     1.610
 USD/JPY                          81.56        0.02%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9612          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1642.74      0.05%     0.870
 US CRUDE                         103.86      -0.02%    -0.030
 DOW JONES                        13029.26     0.50%     65.16
 ASIA ADRS                        126.37       0.01%      0.01
 -------------------------------------------------------------               
 
 > Wall St up on earnings but tech, banks weigh           	
> US bond prices steady, investors eye policy meetings  	
> Euro takes a breather, China data in focus           	
> Gold posts 1 pct weekly drop; volume, options eyed   	
> Oil rises on improved German sentiment                	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch:  	
    -- DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore oil and gas services firm Dyna-Mac Holdings said
on Friday it had secured two new fabrication contracts from SBM
Offshore N.V. and Bumi Armada Bhd at a
provisional sum of $31.6 million.	
    	
    -- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORP LTD 	
    - Jet fuel trader China Aviation Oil (Singapore) said on
Friday it had secured a $125 million syndicated revolving credit
facility. ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Limited, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd, Crédit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank and United Overseas Bank Ltd will
arrange the facility. 	
    	
    -- CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore-listed gold miner CNMC Goldmine had requested on
Monday for a halt in the trading of its shares pending release
of an announcement. 	
	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.46 percent on Friday to 2,994.48 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.50
percent to 13,029.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
advanced 0.12 percent to 1,378.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 dropped 0.24 percent to 3,000.45. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

